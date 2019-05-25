US Congress library has rich collection of works on Armenian history, culture

An evening devoted to Dr. Levon Avdoyan, head of the Armenian and Georgian collections at the Library of Congress of the US, was held in Washington, D.C., the Voice of America Armenian service reported. Avdoyan has been the head of these collections for about 40 years, but he is retiring now.
Thanks to his research, programs and lectures, Armenian culture and history have had their unique place in the world’s largest library.
The Armenian Embassy in the US recently organized an evening dedicated to Avdoyan’s activities.
According to Armenian Ambassador Varujan Nersesyan, it is impossible to underestimate the contribution that Avdoyan has had in this capacity.
Former US Ambassador to Armenia Michael Lemmon, in turn, stressed that that it was through Avdoyan that he became familiarized with Armenia and the Armenian culture.
Owing to Avdoyan’s immediate efforts, the US Congress library today has a rich collection of works on Armenian and Georgian history and culture.
After working for many years at the Congress library, Avdoyan, however, is confident that the time has come for new people to replace him in this capacity.
Levon Avdoyan assures that Armenian history is very rich and it must be based on continued scientific research.