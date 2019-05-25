UK PM’s envoy says they are interested in Armenia economic developments

YEREVAN. – Bagrat Badalyan and Gegham Vardanyan, Deputy Ministers of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, on Friday received the UK Prime Minister’s Trade and Investments Envoy to Armenia, parliamentarian Mark Pritchard, and UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth.
Pritchard noted that they are interested in Armenia’s economic developments and are eager to expand cooperation in several domains, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Deputy Minister Badalyan presented to the guests the road construction and infrastructure projects in Armenia. In this connection, an arrangement was reached to provide more detailed information to the British side on a number of road construction projects in Armenia, so as to clarify the UK position on collaboration in this domain.
The guests were presented also the high-tech developments in Armenia, and the respective Armenian government policy. In addition, Deputy Minister Vardanyan informed about the Ministry of High-Tech Industry being formed in the country.
The interlocutors reflected also on the World Congress On Information Technology (WCIT) 2019, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October. In this regard, Vardanyan stressed the importance of British companies’ high-level participation in this event.