Stepanakert: Azerbaijan president’s “message” reminds of Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan president’s “message” reminds of Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Ilham Aliyev’s “message” reminds of Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric which he used at the congresses of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party [the Nazi Party]. David Babayan, Head of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President’s Office and Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President, stated this, when asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am to comment on the latest anti-Armenian statement by the Azerbaijan president.

“Regardless of everything, it must be admitted that Aliyev is honest in his words and actions,” Babayan stressed. “He doesn’t hide his intention to destroy Artsakh—just as Hitler was announcing destroying this or that people. In case of a smallest opportunity, Azerbaijan, under the example of Nazi Germany, would create dozens of concentration camps in the territory Artsakh; that’s what Azerbaijan seeks to achieve, if it gets an opportunity to resolve the [Karabakh] issue by force.”

As for the accusations which the Azerbaijan authorities make on a regular basis to the international community with respect to “double standards,” David Babayan recalled that the international community has not yet given a proper assessment to the pogroms of Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgait, and Kirovabad—today’s Ganja—cities.

“Instead, a large-scale sporting event [the UEFA Europa League final] is being held in Azerbaijan, [but] in which they [the Azerbaijani authorities] don’t allow Armenians to participate,” Davit Babayan concluded. “There were decent people who refused to go to Baku [for this football match]. But, overall, the international community remains silent toward Azerbaijan’s Nazist rhetoric. The discrimination against [Arsenal’s Armenian] fans and the best response to the situation when [Armenia international and Arsenal midfielder] Henrikh Mkhitaryan had to decline from participation in the tournament should have been the decision to cancel the game in Baku.”

Arsenal will lock horns with Chelsea in their Europa League final which is slated for May 29, in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

But due to security concerns, Armenia national football squad captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has decided not to join the Gunners in this match.

UEFA and Azerbaijani authorities had given Arsenal and Mkhitaryan security guarantees, but the London club on Tuesday announced that after discussions with the Armenian midfielder and his family, they have decided not to take the footballer with them to Baku.

In the past, Mkhitaryan has missed two away European cup matches with Azerbaijani clubs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
