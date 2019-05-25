News
Ardshinbank reopens “Malatia” branch in Yerevan
Ardshinbank reopens “Malatia” branch in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The “Malatia” branch of Ardshinbank on Friday welcomed its customers in a newly renovated and fully equipped environment, adapted to the Bank’s corporate style.

From now on, customers of “Malatia” branch will receive fast and high quality complex banking services.

The “Malatia” branch, located on 32 Sebastiast., Yerevan, will serve its customers from Monday to Friday, 9:15AM-4:45PM.

“Malatia” is the seventh branch, which has reopened this year, after the “Charentsavan”, “Gyumri”, “Arabkir”, “Artashat”, “Ijevan” and “Noyemberyan” branches.

Modernization of the Ardshinbank branch network is not only aimed at ensuring comfortable and up-to-date solutions, but also improving the service quality.

By the end of the year, it is planned to open four more branches.

Ardshinbank’s branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system. At present, Ardshinbank has 63 operating branches throughout the country.

Ardshinbank is one of the leaders in all key financial indicators of Armenia’s banking system. It is the only private entity in the country that has issued euro bonds in international capital markets. Ardshinbank has assigned ratings from two international major rating agencies (Moody’s and Fitch) equal to the rating of sovereign. The Banker, a publication owned by the Financial Times Group, named Ardshinbank as “Bank of the Year in Armenia for 2018’’.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
