Azerbaijan threatens to put reporter on its “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors
Azerbaijan threatens to put reporter on its “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has threatened to put Russian Izvestia newspaper reporter Grigory Klimov on its “blacklist.” The respective excuse, as it is commonly accepted, is his travel to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“We [Azerbaijan] had some doubts in this regard,” Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijan MFA, told Interfax. “Now we are examining the matter.”

Izvestia on Friday posted on its website an article by Grigory Klimov, and on the Nagorno-Karabakh War and the situation in Artsakh 25 years after the ceasefire.

To note, however, the risk of being put on the Azerbaijan MFA “blacklist” for visiting Artsakh could be the “best of the worst” for Klimov. Taking into account the incident regarding blogger Alexander Lapshin, it should be recalled that the Azerbaijani authorities could launch an unlawful criminal prosecution against Grigory Klimov, too.
