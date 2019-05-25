News
Experts reveal most popular routes for traveling by car and taking photos
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Europcar rental company named the most popular routes for traveling by car using Instagram, Turizm reports quoting Travel Daily Media.

Experts of the company studied more than 47 million photos in the social network with #roadtrip hashtags and found out that the most popular car routes are in the USA.

Almost every fifth photo was taken in the United States, and these are around 8 million posts. According to the study, California, Florida, Arizona and Nevada turned out to be the most sought-after travel destination among US states.

Australia ranked second with 1.35 million posts in social networks. The next are Canada, France, India, Italy, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Spain.
