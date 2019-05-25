News
Cameras catch Caucasian leopard in Armenian mountains
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The cameras have captured a Caucasian leopard in the Armenian mountains, Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets wrote on Facebook.

‘Fridays are best to share with you yet another footage of our Leopard roaming in Armenian mountains.

This magnificent & powerful young male got our hearts,” the post said.

Recently the Armenian Government approved a package of amendments to a number of laws aimed at increasing the number of Caucasian leopards belonging to the Red Critical Family of the Red Crescent (Panthera pardus ciscaucasica / Panthera pardus ciscaucasica / Panthera pardus ciscaucasica) as the damage caused by the hunt and / or destruction is currently AMD 3 million, making AMD 100 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն
