Armenia MFA spokesperson: ‘Authors’ of fake news factory have surpassed themselves

Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, commented on Saturday’s media reports that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s health condition had deteriorated sharply last week at work, and therefore the MFA staff had to call an ambulance.
“Saturday can be considered ‘successful,’ since the ‘authors’ of the fake news factory have surpassed themselves by not fathoming to check the FM’s agenda before releasing another ‘product,’ and to record—before the publicizing of the ‘creation’—that Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was abroad last week,” Naghdalyan wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s remind that lying is not harmful to the health of the target of the lying, but of the liar.”
Newspaper: Armenia FM’s health sharply worsens after phone talk with Russia counterpart