Armenia ex-Presidents Sargsyan, Kocharyan meet
Armenia ex-Presidents Sargsyan, Kocharyan meet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Office of the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, has confirmed the reports that Sargsyan recently visited second President Robert Kocharyan, who was released last week from custody—and by court decision.

But the office did not comment on what the two former presidents had spoken about, and added that there is nothing bizarre in such a visit.

Earlier, Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the second President’s office, also confirmed the media reports on a Robert Kocharyan-Serzh Sargsyan talk.
