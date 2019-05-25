Indian President dissolves lower house of parliament

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved on Saturday the lower house of parliament, Lok Sabha, thus paving the way for the constitution of the next house after the just-concluded 17th general elections, Xinhuanet reported.
"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," added the press communique.
Ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the party Bharatiya Janata Party (BDP), as a result of the counting of votes, crossed the line of 272 seats necessary to win the parliamentary elections in India.
Currently, the NDA has 310 seats in the lower house of the Indian Parliament. Its main rival is the Indian National Congress (INC) political party, headed by Rahul Gandhi, who comes from the most influential political clan of India, Nehru-Gandhi. According to preliminary figures, the Congress, which won only 69 seats with its allies in the elections of 2014, has noticeably strengthened its position this year, receiving approximately twice as many mandates.
Voting took place from April 11 to May 19 in all 29 states and seven union territories of the republic. The election results are expected to be officially announced on the evening of 23 May. The main struggle unfolded between two political forces: the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition party Indian National Congress.