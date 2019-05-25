Court forbids Trump to build wall with Mexico at US expense

California State Court imposed a temporary ban on the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, AP reported.
According to the judge, the US leader Donald Trump cannot build a wall for budget funds, since these actions are contrary to the principles of the separation of powers.
Thus, the $ 1 billion allocated by the Pentagon in March 2019 from the defense budget totaling $ 6.7 billion cannot be used to build a 91-kilometer section of the wall on the border between Mexico and the state of Texas.