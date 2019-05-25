Armenia army chief receives Red Cross delegation

YEREVAN. – Head of the Armed Forces’ General Staff, Artak Davtyan, on Friday received representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, and ICRC Military Delegate Christophe Deschard.
The interlocutors discussed the results of the joint study of the level of integration of international humanitarian law in the armed forces and curricula of the military education institutions of Armenia, as well as further cooperation, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.