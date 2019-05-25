Zarif sees global threat in increasing US military presence in the Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif believes that the US President Donald Trump’s decision to send an additional 1.5 thousand troops to the Middle East threatens world security and stability, Zarif said on Saturday in an interview with IRNA.
“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Persian Gulf," Press TV reported quoting Zarif.
“Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed,” she said.
According to him, the United States is making unfounded accusations against Iran in order to justify its aggressive policy towards Iran. The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that such a move would only increase tensions in the Persian Gulf zone.
On May 24, US President Donald Trump announced the shipment of 1.5 thousand soldiers to the Middle East amid the escalation of tension between Washington and Tehran. As previously reported by CNN, the reinforcement also includes Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, a reconnaissance aircraft and the necessary forces to deter Iranian threats.