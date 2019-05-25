Putin’s rating drops to the lowest point

Russians' trust in Vladimir Putin has dropped over a week to 31.7 percent, the lowest point since 2006 when Russian Opinion Public Center started publishing the data.
Putin’s rating has been dropping since June 2018 when unpopular decision to raise the retirement age was declared.
Even his address to the Federal Assembly did not save the rating from dropping. The address was the most unpopular over the recent years, no matter how Kremlin tried to find positive topics.
However, Russians trust Putin more than any other politician. The runner-up is Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and the third is Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, newsru.com reported.
At the same time 65.8 of the respondents approve president’s actions.