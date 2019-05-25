YEREVAN. – Failing to secure supplies in winter, Azerbaijani side failed to strengthen several military outposts in the direction of Hunut village, in the secuon of border with Nakhichevan after last year’s operations, Colonel Andranik Piloyan, the Commander of the 5th Corps of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, said during a press conference.
Piloyan noted that every year the adversary and the Armenian side are carrying out works to move their positions forward. According to him, only two days ago the Azerbaijani side tried to improve positions in the no man's land area, but the Armenian side did not allow it. The Colonel added that the situation is calmer now, there are shots but these are mainly connected with the engineering works of both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, Razminfo reported.
Last year's satellite photos showed that Azerbaijani side moved forward in three directions, including in the direction of Hunut village.