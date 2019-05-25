The U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to business representatives in Tokyo on Saturday, said he hopes to make trade with Japan more fair, NHK reported.
“The U.S. is negotiating with Japan for bilateral trade deal that would be mutually beneficial,” NHK reported quoting Trump.
According to the source, Trump touts fair trade with Japan.
The U.S. President also said he hopes to make a "big" announcement on trade within the next few months.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Saturday for a four-day state visit.
Trump will meet with the emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will attend a sumo match and an American military base. Trump will be the first official guest after the Chrysanthemum throne was occupied by the emperor Naruhito. The enthronement ceremony took place on May 1, when the Rave era of his reign began in Japan.