Former Thai PM Prem Tinsulanonda dies at 98
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Thailand’s former Prime Minister (1980-88), the army’s former commander and Director of the Council of Thailand (since 1998) Prem Tinsulanonda passed away at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok at the age of 98, reports TASS, citing the Thai Information Agency.

According to the Agency’s information, the former Prime Minister died from cardiovascular insufficiency. The funeral date has not been set yet, writes Khaosod newspaper.

Prem Tinsulanonda was one of the most influential figures in Thai politics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
