Armenian Fifth Channel: TV journalist attacked during Pashinyan supporters' rally

A journalist of Armenia’s Fifth Channel was attacked during the rally organized by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters yesterday. This is what Director of TV 5 Harutyun Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“A couple of days ago, people attacked Hrant Markarian while he was strolling with his grandchildren. The government kept silent, making it seem like nothing had happened, and if It wasn’t for the media, who would have known that a group of bastards had attacked a grandfather strolling with his grandchildren just because he is the member of a political party and a veteran of the Artsakh war? Representatives of the journalistic community had to have given a response yesterday. Yesterday, they scolded the President of Artsakh and threatened to stone him, attacked the journalist of the Fifth Channel, and later, they stabbed an employee of Para TV. Whereas in Hrant’s case the government kept silent, in this case, the government has chosen to lead the ostrich policy, saying it doesn’t know who those people are.
But does this justify the bloodshed that might turn into a river of blood?” Harutyun Harutyunyan wrote.