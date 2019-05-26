Iran, Iraq discuss cooperation to ease tension

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi President Barham Salih met in Baghdad on Saturday to discuss security cooperation between the two countries in a bid to help increase the stability in the region, reports Mehr.
The two sides stressed the need to increase security cooperation between Iran and Iraq to defuse the current tensions and increase regional stability.
Salih, for his part, said boosting relations with Iran and other Islamic states is the best way for reinforcing the stability in the region and establishing balanced ties between the regional countries, especially the neighbors.
Upon his arrival to Baghdad earlier in the day, the Iranian diplomat met and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
The officials discussed the recent regional developments and Iran’s recent countermeasures against the US’ unilateral moves.
The diplomats noted that both Iran and Iraq have been affected by US sanctions on Tehran, while stressing that the deal should be preserved despite Washington’s hawkish moves.