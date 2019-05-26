Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening statements made during rally

US Ambassador to China urges country to talk to the Dalai Lama

Iran, Iraq discuss cooperation to ease tension

Former Thai PM Prem Tinsulanonda dies at 98

Armenian Fifth Channel: TV journalist attacked during Pashinyan supporters' rally

China FM arrives in Yerevan, received by Armenia FM

Armenia PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

Armenia President congratulates Georgia President on Independence Day

Armenia Police inspecting for facts of threats from Pashinyan's supporters

North's Focals smart glasses can put Google Fit data in your eyeline

Xiaomi presents Mi Bunny Reading Pen

Twitter bans two alleged Trump haters

PM meets with Ambassadors of foreign states accredited to Armenia

Trump touts fair trade with Japan

Putin’s rating drops to the lowest point

Experts reveal most popular routes for traveling by car and taking photos

Zarif sees global threat in increasing US military presence in the Middle East

Former U.S. militaries urges Trump not to start war against Iran

Armenian PM’s supporters hold rally in downtown Yerevan

Cameras catch Caucasian leopard in Armenian mountains

Police launch manhunt for suspect in Lyon bomb blast

Azerbaijani side failed to strengthen several military outposts

Court forbids Trump to build wall with Mexico at US expense

Indian President dissolves lower house of parliament

Pompeo orders to sell arms to counter Iran at $ 8.1 billion

Karabakh President appoints new governor to Hadrut Region

Armenia army chief receives Red Cross delegation

Armenia ex-Presidents Sargsyan, Kocharyan meet

Azerbaijan threatens to put reporter on its “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors

Armenia MFA spokesperson: ‘Authors’ of fake news factory have surpassed themselves

Armenia MFA to CNN: Azerbaijan’s racist targeting of Armenians made it impossible for Mkhitaryan to travel to Baku

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan president’s “message” reminds of Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric

UK PM’s envoy says they are interested in Armenia economic developments

Pashinyan: Peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions

Ardshinbank reopens “Malatia” branch in Yerevan

Armenia Central Bank welcomes issuance of Ucom bonds

US Congress library has rich collection of works on Armenian history, culture

Russian-made transport helicopter crashes in Mexico

Newspaper: Armenia FM’s health sharply worsens after phone talk with Russia counterpart

Wikipedia takes matter over ban in Turkey to European Court

Armenia PM: Party continues!

Merkel: Germany to continue to work with UK for Brexit after May's resignation

Trump feels "badly" for departing British PM

Saakashvili to return to Ukraine in a couple of days

Russia, Armenia defense ministries' companies sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Armenia Deputy PM receives UK PM's Trade and Investments Envoy

Acting rector of Yerevan State University to be elected within a week

Armenia Constitutional Court delegation received by Karabakh parliament speaker

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.05.2019

Armenia's Lori Province has new Deputy Governor

Karabakh's Stepanakert preparing to host 2019 CONIFA European Football Cup

ARF-D member on purpose of transitional justice

Armenia PM hosts graduating students at government mansion (PHOTOS)

Price of ME token increases by more than 1,100%

Armenia Military-Industrial Commission holds meeting chaired by PM

Armenia's national opera, ballet theater has new management board chairperson

Armenia parliament hearings on transitional justice are over

Armenia Ombudsman: Wide public hearings on transitional justice are necessary

Armenia deputy parliament speaker: Fundamental differences between PM, first President

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Police Chief introduces new Commander of Police Troops

Gevorg Danielyan to perform duties of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council President

Armenia Defense Minister receives Indian delegation

Man, 59, stabs sister to death, then hangs himself in Armenia village

Armenia army conducts battalion tactical military exercises

Armenia has new Ambassador in Vietnam

Bright Armenia Party: MFA must react to situation regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Armenian National Congress Party member on transitional justice

Theresa May bursts into tears when announcing her resignation

19-year-old son of former mayor of Armenia's Tsaghkadzor arrested

Armenia MOD issues statement on PM's son

Armenia PM: I'm not answering questions today

PM Pashinyan: Guaranteeing preservation of Armenia national, religious minorities’ identity is fundamental to us

Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart

Armenia MP: We can't apply Lynch law

Armenia Defense Minister: There is political motive behind everything

Armenia minister on Yerevan State University Rector's resignation

President signs decree to dismiss deputy head of Armenia's National Security Service

Armenia PM: We eliminated monopolies, systemic corruption

Armenia President recalls, appoints ambassadors

Armenia PM’s wife to Azerbaijani reporter: War isn’t over yet, that’s why our son serves in Karabakh army (VIDEO)

Ruben Carranza: Vetting is not something that can be done in several months

Theresa May announces her resignation

Karabakh President receives Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge

UK MP: It is scandal that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss final because he is from Armenia

Armenia legislature: Transitional justice should not become Pandora’s box

Ruben Carranza: Transitional justice can be considered in Armenia as truth seeking

UK PM's Trade and Investment Envoy arrives in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chief resigns

Armenia deputy minister of justice: EU agreement cannot be successfully implemented solely with efforts of state

Armenia Premier attending conference on freedom of religion or belief

Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when traveling in more than 50 countries

Renowned conductor sues Armenia PM, acting minister of culture

US may impose tariffs on goods from countries that manipulate currency

Trump intends to make Huawei bargaining chip in trade talks with China

Trump instructs to investigate sources over Russian investigation

Armenia Parliament holding hearings on transitional justice

Newspaper: Armenia Security Council chief’s US visit was failure

US files 17 new charges against Julian Assange