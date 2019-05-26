News
Sunday
May 26
News
Armenia Police inspecting for facts of threats from Pashinyan's supporters
Armenia Police inspecting for facts of threats from Pashinyan's supporters
During a rally held at Liberty Square in Yerevan yesterday, participants made threatening statements, reports the news service of the Police of Armenia.

The Police also report that police officers are conducting inspections through criminal procedural actions to establish elements of crime in the committed act.

On May 25, the rally that activists had organized at Liberty Square for an independent judiciary in Armenia and in defense of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ended with a statement threatening the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

Jivan Abrahamyan, one of the rally’s organizers, made calls for violence and declared that “he would hit the head of President Sahakyan with a stone”, if Artsakh received former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
