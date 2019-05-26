News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia President congratulates Georgia President on Independence Day
Armenia President congratulates Georgia President on Independence Day
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, that is, the day of restoration of Georgia’s independence, reports the news service of the President of Armenia.

“Throughout the centuries, Armenian-Georgian relations have grown based on the fraternal relations and the historical and cultural commonalities of our nations. With satisfaction, I would like to highlight the fact that the established interstate relations are the direct reflection of all this,” the President of Armenia stated.

President Armen Sarkissian expressed certainty that the friendly relations between the two states serve as the guarantee for maintenance of security and stability in the region.

The President wished Salome Zourabichvili good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Georgian people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day
The centuries-old friendly ties between Georgia and Armenia have always stood out with...
 Armenia National Security Service Director meets with Georgian counterpart
The parties also touched upon the enhancement of...
 Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities
They stressed the importance of carrying out jointly targeted actions in the domains that affect the welfare of the population…
 Armenia to host Armenian-Georgian business forum
The event will be held in Dilijan resort town…
 Armenia President meets with Georgian PM
The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia exchanged views on...
 PM’s Office: Armenia intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia
Vladimir Karapetian, spokesperson of the Armenian PM, was in Tbilisi at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos