Armenia President congratulates Georgia President on Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, that is, the day of restoration of Georgia’s independence, reports the news service of the President of Armenia.
“Throughout the centuries, Armenian-Georgian relations have grown based on the fraternal relations and the historical and cultural commonalities of our nations. With satisfaction, I would like to highlight the fact that the established interstate relations are the direct reflection of all this,” the President of Armenia stated.
President Armen Sarkissian expressed certainty that the friendly relations between the two states serve as the guarantee for maintenance of security and stability in the region.
The President wished Salome Zourabichvili good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Georgian people.