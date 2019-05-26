China FM arrives in Yerevan, received by Armenia FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi. The news was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“We reaffirm our determination to enhance our relations on the basis of mutual respect between the two countries. We know each other well as two old civilizations,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said.
Earlier, it was reported that two international agreements and one non-international agreement will be signed within the scope of Wang Yi’s visit to Yerevan.