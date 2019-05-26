News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
China FM arrives in Yerevan, received by Armenia FM
China FM arrives in Yerevan, received by Armenia FM
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi. The news was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We reaffirm our determination to enhance our relations on the basis of mutual respect between the two countries. We know each other well as two old civilizations,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said.

Earlier, it was reported that two international agreements and one non-international agreement will be signed within the scope of Wang Yi’s visit to Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos