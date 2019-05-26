Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening statements made during rally

Police have apprehended a person who is suspected of making threatening statements during the rally organized at Liberty Square in Yerevan yesterday. This is what Deputy Head of the News Department of the Police of Armenia Edgar Janoyan told Armenia News-NEWS.am.
He stated that police have apprehended citizen J. A. to the central police station and are preparing a report.
J. A. is most likely Jivan Abrahamyan, who is one of the organizers of the rally in defense of Nikol Pashinyan and who made calls for violence at Liberty Square and declared that he would “hit the head of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan’s with a stone”, if Artsakh received former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.