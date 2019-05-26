Sasna Tsrer Party holds meeting in Karabakh's Askeran

On the second day of the car march to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) organized by the Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) Pan-Armenian Party, a meeting was held in Askeran, reports the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party.
Among the speakers were coordinator of the political party’s secretariat Varuzhan Avetisyan, other members of the political party, as well as founder of Modus Vivendi Center Ara Papyan.
Varuzhan Avetisyan stated that all us Armenians need one Armenia, and to achieve that, we need to try to do everything we can to become strong and grow in number. He added that we first need to eliminate the customs point and roaming.
Afterwards, the participants of the car march headed towards Hadrut region.