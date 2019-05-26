News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Jivan Abrahamyan released, posts live video on Facebook
Jivan Abrahamyan released, posts live video on Facebook
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

I didn’t do anything condemnable or wrong by law. This is what Jivan Abrahamyan announced in a live Facebook video following his release from the police station.

“I haven’t done anything condemnable and wrong by law. What did I do? I warned that if people violate my country’s Constitution and law, the response will be very clear,” he said.

Jivan Abrahamyan also declared that he will give the answers to all questions during a press conference.

Jivan Abrahamyan was apprehended today and suspected of making threatening statements during a rally held at Liberty Square in Yerevan yesterday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos