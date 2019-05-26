Jivan Abrahamyan released, posts live video on Facebook

I didn’t do anything condemnable or wrong by law. This is what Jivan Abrahamyan announced in a live Facebook video following his release from the police station.
“I haven’t done anything condemnable and wrong by law. What did I do? I warned that if people violate my country’s Constitution and law, the response will be very clear,” he said.
Jivan Abrahamyan also declared that he will give the answers to all questions during a press conference.
Jivan Abrahamyan was apprehended today and suspected of making threatening statements during a rally held at Liberty Square in Yerevan yesterday.