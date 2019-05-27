Woman survives after 17 days lost in forest

Rescuers in Hawaii have found the yoga instructor who went missing for 17 days while hiking in a forest reserve and who survived by drinking from streams and eating plants, Reuters reported.
Amanda Eller, 35, went hiking in Maui’s Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8, but became lost when she walked deeper in the reserve.
Rescuers in a helicopter spotted Eller on Friday afternoon in a ravine by a waterfall.
Eller was malnourished, shoeless, and had a broken leg and torn meniscus in her knee, as well as sunburn and scrapes.
She was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.