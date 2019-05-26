Armenia PM receives China FM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia and cordially remembered his visit to China. “I had great and very fruitful meetings with the President and Prime Minister of China and Chinese businessmen and am glad that we reached concrete agreements on enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation. Once again, I express my gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations,” the Prime Minister stated.
Member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia for the reception and for his participation in the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
The head of government attached importance to the signing of the Agreement for Reciprocal Elimination of Visas for Persons Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the People’s Republic of China today and, in this context, offered to discuss the perspectives for the establishment of direct air communication.
The interlocutors discussed issues on the deepening of relations in several sectors within the scope of bilateral agreements. The parties attached importance to cooperation for construction of the North-South Road Corridor. According to Pashinyan, the Government of Armenia views the construction project as an opportunity for the establishment of a communication corridor that can serve as a link in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative. In his turn, Wang Yi stated that China is interested in the construction of the North-South Road Corridor.
The Prime Minister noted that the Armenian government is taking steps to promote the technology industry and invited Chinese IT companies to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia in October of this year. Wang Yi expressed gratitude for the invitation and noted that China will consider the opportunities and level of participation.
The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister also exchanged views on the challenges of global and regional security and attached importance to cooperation for the strengthening of global and regional stability.
Prime Minister Pashinyan also expressed gratitude for China’s balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.