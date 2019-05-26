Armenia FM: Relations with China one of Armenia's foreign policy priorities

Armenia and China have quite a big agenda in several fields and sectors that concern both the global and bilateral agendas. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during his meeting with member of the State Council of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, reports the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
“I am very glad that we have another opportunity to address the bilateral cooperation within the framework of this visit that is taking place two weeks after the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to China and is providing the opportunity to benchmark the future actions for enhancement of the dialogue,” Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted in his welcoming remarks.
The interlocutors exchanged views on various issues on the bilateral agenda and attached more importance to the promotion of trade and economic ties and investment projects for infrastructures, etc. In this context, the parties touched upon the future formation and expansion of the joint agenda within the scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.
According to Minister Mnatsakanyan, Armenia views its relations with China as one of the country's foreign policy priorities.
Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s foreign minister presented Armenia’s approaches to and fundamental position on the settlement of the conflict and highly appreciated China’s support to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the negotiations. The parties shared the view that it is necessary to settle the conflict through peace and provide a political solution.
The need to take actions to promote regional cooperation and the importance of responding to terrorism and other global challenges through cooperation were highlighted.