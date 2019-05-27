European Parliament projects distribution of seats according to election results

The European Parliament’s (EP) verified estimate on the distribution of seats indicates that the Euroskeptics and nationalists of the two political groups can expect 113 seats in the new EP, and that this is more than the previous one, RIA Novosti reported.
As per the EP data, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s group—which unites Euroskeptics from France, Austria, Belgium, Italy, and some other countries—may receive 57 seats (instead of the previous 37 seats), and the Brexit supporters—the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group—may expect another 56 seats (instead of the previous 41 seats).
Also according to verified data, the MEPs from the European Conservatives and Reformists group will get another 60 seats (instead of the current 76 seats).
As per the publicized projection, the EP’s majority European People’s Party will get 178 seats, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats—147 seats, and the Greens/European Free Alliance—70 seats.
The voter turnout at the European Parliament elections exceeded 50 percent.