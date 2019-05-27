Tsipras calls for early parliamentary election in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a snap general election after his leftist Syriza party suffered a severe beating in Sunday’s European Parliament and regional elections, Politico reported citing Greek media.
Preliminary results showed that Syriza has won only about 24 percent of the vote in the European Parliament election, whereas the opposition New Democracy party won 33 percent. Tsipras admitted that the “outcome was not up to our expectations.”
“I will ask the president of Greece to immediately announce the all-nation elections right after the second round of elections to municipal and regional administrations,” TASS reported.