15 detainees killed in Brazil jail

Clashes between inmates killed 15 people at a jail in northern Brazil on Sunday, Journal du Cameroun reported.
According to law sources, the incident occurred around noon during the hours set aside for relatives to visit. Prison staff managed to restore order in the institution, no escape attempts were registered. The causes of the incident are being investigated. Prison visits are temporarily suspended.
In January 2017, a riot occurred in the same penitentiary, leaving 56 prisoners killed and about 130 people fled.
About 730,000 prisoners are now serving sentences in Brazilian prisons, which is almost 50% more than their capacity. Unsatisfactory prison conditions often lead to unrest.