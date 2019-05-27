News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Huawei CEO opposes China’s response against Apple
Huawei CEO opposes China’s response against Apple
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Huawei is opposed Beijing’s response against Apple amid the U.S. decision to blacklist this Chinese company, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview to Bloomberg.

When asked about calls from China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would ‘protest' any such step, Reuters reported

“That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,” Ren said.

Ren Zhengfei acknowledged that US actions are leading to a reduction in Huawei's separation from competitors in the field of communication 5G technology standard.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
North's Focals smart glasses can put Google Fit data in your eyeline
“The Google Slides integration is no doubt a futuristic perk for those whose jobs force them…
 Twitter bans two alleged Trump haters
The activists denied they had fake account and said they did not break any rules...
 Apple registers 11 new iPhone models
The 11 gadgets were registered under the codes...
 NATO to use all means to respond to cyber attacks
Western allies accuse Russia of trying to sway the outcome of the...
 Huawei calls US sanctions dangerous precedent
On May 15, the US leader Donald Trump signed a decree introducing a state of emergency…
 Sky News: UK Defense Ministry creates cyber center to repel external threats
"We know all about the dangers. Whether the attacks come from Russia, China or North Korea…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos