Huawei CEO opposes China’s response against Apple

Huawei is opposed Beijing’s response against Apple amid the U.S. decision to blacklist this Chinese company, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview to Bloomberg.

When asked about calls from China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would ‘protest' any such step, Reuters reported.

“That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,” Ren said.

Ren Zhengfei acknowledged that US actions are leading to a reduction in Huawei's separation from competitors in the field of communication 5G technology standard.