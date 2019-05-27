Trump becomes first foreign leader who met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito

The US President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania, arrived on Monday at the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo, where he will meet with the new Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, Japan Times reported.
“The imperial couple and the Trumps shook hands and exchanged greetings without using interpreters, before they walked along a red carpet in the courtyard of the palace to attend a welcome ceremony held in the morning,” the source noted.
“It’s a very important thing not only in Japan, but all over the world they are talking about it, and it’s very exciting to be a part of it,” Trump said.
After the end of the audience, Trump went to negotiate with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The parties are expected to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as bilateral trade issues.