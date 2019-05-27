News
Major car accident in Yerevan, driver hospitalized
Major car accident in Yerevan, driver hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has been hospitalized after a major road accident Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 6։10am, a vehicle went onto the opposite lane, hit the road-separating basalt stones, passed the green area, hit the column of a bridge, went onto the opposite lane, and partially blocked the road.

According to shamshyan.com, the rescuers who were dispatched to the scene took the 23-year-old driver out of the car, the paramedics who arrived provided this person medical assistance on the spot, and, subsequently, this driver was hospitalized.
This text available in   Հայերեն
