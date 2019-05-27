At least 10 injured as bus with civil servants hits mine in Kabul

At least 10 people were injured, including eight employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA), as bus hit a mine in Kabul on Monday, Pajhwok reported.
No one has claimed the responsibly for the attack yet.
