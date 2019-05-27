2 killed, nearly 60 injured at Philippines road accident

Two people have been killed, 57 injured as a result of a collision of a passenger bus with a truck in Quezon province in the Philippines, the Inquirer reported referring to police.
According to the newspaper, the driver of the truck with the trailer lost control during a sharp turn on the road of the municipality of Atimonan, the car overturned on the left side. A truck sliding along the road collided with a bus, the truck driver died on the spot. The injured bus passengers were taken to hospitals.
The source notes that the municipal authorities do not recommend trucks and buses to use this road with very sharp turns.