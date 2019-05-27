Dodon: Moldova interested in expanding cooperation with Eurasian Union

“We are very interested in all the integration processes that occur within the EAEU. We are the only country that received observer status with this organization, and we will work further in this direction,” said Dodon. He cited statistics, according to which the trade turnover between Moldova and the Eurasian Union countries last year increased by 10%, and from January to March of the current year - another 3.5%.

The president spoke in favor of further intensifying the country's cooperation with the EAEU, the countries of which annually import food and agricultural raw materials for about $30 billion. He noted that these products are the main article of Moldovan exports.

“Today, the republic sells it by about $ billion and can significantly increase supply through the Eurasian Union. There is also a great potential for cooperation in the energy sector, where preferential prices are available for members of this organization,” the head of state said. He also highlighted other important areas - cooperation in labor migration, finance and other sectors.

Dodon considers it important “to have the republic work with the EAEU as an observer country and at the government level”, which should be formed based on the parliamentary elections held in February.

On the initiative of Dodon, the Republic was granted observer status in the organization at the summit of the heads of the EAEU states in Sochi on May 14, 2018. As shown by a survey conducted in May by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic, in the case of a referendum on this issue, 39.1% of the Moldovan population would support the country's accession to the EEU while, 37.5% supported the EU membership.