US President Donald Trump notes the US does not seek a regime change in Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

"We're not looking for regime change, we're looking for no nuclear weapons," Trump said at a joint press conference in Tokyo on Monday, adding that he believed "we'll make a deal" with Iran.

According to him, after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran changed its behavior in the region amid serious economic problems.

Iran has a huge economic potential, he added.