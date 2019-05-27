Yerevan opera and ballet theater staff convenes meeting (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. —The labor collective of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan convened a meeting to express their disagreement to elect former acting Culture Minister Nazni Gharibyan as chair of management board. Members of the Council are invited to the meeting.
As reported earlier, on May 22 a regular meeting of the Council of the collegial body of the organization was held. The meeting agenda included the election of the chairperson and secretary of the theater's board of directors. According to the results of the voting, the former acting Culture Minister Nazeni Gharibyan elected Chair of Board of Management; and the secretary is the ballet dancer Sergey Safaryan.