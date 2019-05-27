Macron to not dissolve French Parliament after European Parliament elections

French President Emmanuel Macron does not intend to dissolve the French National Assembly after the elections to the European Parliament, said on Monday the State Secretary, the official representative of the French government Sibeth Ndiaye on the BFM channel.
According to official results, Marine Le Pen's party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared with 5.1 million for Macron's movement.