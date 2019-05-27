News
Macron to not dissolve French Parliament after European Parliament elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron does not intend to dissolve the French National Assembly after the elections to the European Parliament, said on Monday the State Secretary, the official representative of the French government Sibeth Ndiaye on the BFM channel.

"French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye says president Emmanuel Macron won't dissolve the lower house of the French parliament after the far-right National Rally won the most of votes at the European Parliament elections,” AP reported

According to official results, Marine Le Pen's party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared with 5.1 million for Macron's movement.
