French police have arrested a suspect over an explosion in the heart of the southeastern city of Lyon last week which injured 13 people, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday.

Castaner thanked the police of Lyon and the anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Prosecutor's Office for joint operational actions, TASS reported.

According to BFM, referring a source in the prosecutor's office in Paris, the suspect, 24, was detained in Lyon.