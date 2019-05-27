Trump says Japan will buy 105 F-35 jets

Japan, one of the world's top purchasers of American defense equipment, is ready to buy 105 F-35 fighter jets, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a joint briefing with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
“This purchase would give Japan the largest F-35 fleet of any U.S. ally,” he said. “America and Japan’s close security ties are grounded in shared values. Our armed forces train and serve together all around the world.”
Trump also said Japan will join the mission to send U.S. astronauts to space.
“We’ll be going to the moon. We’ll be going to Mars very soon. It’s very exciting. And from a military standpoint, there is nothing more important right now than space,” he emphasized.