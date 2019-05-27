News
Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body head participates in panel discussion
Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body head participates in panel discussion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From May 22 to 25, Head of the Market Surveillance Inspection Body of the Republic of Armenia Armen Kotolyan participated in the Eastern Partnership’s 18th Trade Panel on the Reform of Systems of Technical Regulations in Brussels.

Several issues on the harmonization of legislative reforms regulating market surveillance with the laws on market surveillance in EU member states were discussed during the session.

Armen Kotolyan presented the legal reforms made by the Market Surveillance Inspection Body of Armenia and reached necessary agreements on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the future.
This text available in   Հայերեն
