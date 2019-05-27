Armenia Premier: We have 9.2% economic activity index in April (PHOTOS)

In April 2019, we have a 9.2% economic activity index, against the backdrop of the 7.3% of the April of previous year. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted this in a Facebook post.
“We [Armenia] are gathering momentum,” he added.
In another post, the PM noted that, “The provincial investment forums are getting new quality.”
“6 investment memoranda were signed at the ‘My Step for Syunik’ forum,” Pashinyan added. “Did you know that 3D printers are manufactured in Goris [town]?
“They need 18mn drams of investment to dramatically increase export volumes.
“I believe it’s an interesting project.”