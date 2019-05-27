News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision not to go to Baku was balanced
Armenia MP: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision not to go to Baku was balanced
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Henrikh Mkhitaryan clearly realizes that Azerbaijan conducts a clear-cut state education policy of Armenophobia among Azerbaijani society. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, head of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport, stated this at a press conference on Monday.

He stated the aforementioned commenting on Armenia international and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision on not heading to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, for the UEFA Europa League final.

In Hayrapetyan’s words, the matter of whether Azerbaijan would be able to ensure Mkhitaryan’s safety had risen already a month ago. As per the MP, the cause for reflecting on this matter had been The Independent newspaper article where it is noted that Mkhitaryan knows more than what is voiced, and that this article touches also upon the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, Azerbaijan.

“Consequently, our footballer realizes that there will be a climate in Baku where there will be moods filled with manifestations of emphasized Armenophobia and overall  xenophobia,” Hayrapetyan said. “I fully support this decision because it was a balanced decision. Here it’s not solely about security guarantees; (...) the matter had been politicized by Azerbaijan from the very beginning.”

Arsenal will lock horns with Chelsea in their Europa League final, which is slated for Wednesday in Baku.

But due to security concerns, Armenia national football squad captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has decided not to join the Gunners in this match.

And Arsenal criticized UEFA for holding this game in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, both UEFA and Azerbaijani authorities had given Arsenal and Mkhitaryan security guarantees. But the London club announced that after discussions with the Armenian midfielder and his family, they have decided not to take the footballer with them to Baku.

In the past, Mkhitaryan has missed two away European cup matches with Azerbaijani clubs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The defense minister added that the Armed Forces of Armenia and...
 Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)
The co-chairs are on a regional visit…
 Bright Armenia Party: MFA must react to situation regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan
“We all have found ourselves in a situation that is disgraceful to UEFA,” the opposition party chairman wrote on Facebook…
 Armenia Defense Minister: There is political motive behind everything
He added that he still hasn’t discussed the matter with the...
 Armenia PM’s wife to Azerbaijani reporter: War isn’t over yet, that’s why our son serves in Karabakh army (VIDEO)
Anna Hakobyan stressed that her message as a mother and a woman is that the conflict should be settled through negotiations, rather than through war…
 UK MP: It is scandal that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss final because he is from Armenia
“It's also a scandal that Arsenal fans with Armenian names are being denied visas…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos