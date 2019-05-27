Kazakh envoy: Difficult global economic situation is not preventing EEU member states from developing

The difficult economic situation in the world does not prevent the Eurasian Union member states from developing their economies, Kazakh Ambassador Timur Urazaev told reporters on Monday.

According to him, economic indicators within the EEU, economic growth in both Armenia and Kazakhstan suggest it.

“Over the past 14 years, Kazakh investments in Armenia totaled $ 50 million. There is a constant trade increase between our countries. If in 2017, the trade turnover increased by $ 2.7 million (about 27%), then in 2018 it has already increased by over 50-52%. One of the main priorities is the digitization of monitoring the movement of goods in the EEU market, given that transport and logistics remain one of the main problems,” he said.

Kazakhstan is interested in Armenia IT achievements, the envoy said referring to Tumo Center for Creative Technologies and expressing hope for the opening of its branch in his country.

There are reports that 2-3 Kazakh companies expressed interest in entering the Armenian market of gasoline products, but it’s too early to talk about concert deadlines and intentions, since we need to study the Armenian market, which is not very large, and it can cause certain difficulties,” the envoy added.

According to the ambassador, import from Armenia to Kazakhstan is traditional, and there is a constant growth.

“If the structure of the export of Armenian products to Kazakhstan is stable, then the export of Kazakh products to Armenia is constantly changing, which indicates a good basis for the activities of individual companies that can ensure closer economic relations between the countries,” said Timur Urazaev.

The ambassador said that the consulate of Kazakhstan will soon start operating in Armenia, which will work on building up direct business projects between the countries. “From this point of view, certain directions have already been outlined, in particular, in tourism, import of Kazakh products (electrical equipment). In addition, the consul will be engaged in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation ," he concluded