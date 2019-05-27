168.am newspaper: Armenia PM received letter from Venice Commission

According to 168.am newspaper’s insider from the government, on Friday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a letter with rather harsh assessments from the Venice Commission, which condemned Pashinyan’s call to block the entrances to and exits from courts and the direct involvement of the ruling party’s MPs in the court blockade.
The Venice Commission linked the actions of the Prime Minister and his team to the release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, but concealed under the veil of the fight against corruption. The Commission examined all the statements made by the Prime Minister and government officials during those days, and this served as a ground to give a complete assessment.
According to the information of 168.am, the Armenian government is very concerned about this assessment of the Venice Commission.
According to 168.am's source, the Venice Commission is preparing to issue a statement and send letters to several international organizations soon, regardless of the efforts of Pashinyan’s team.