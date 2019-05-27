Pro-European parties win two thirds of European Parliament seats

Pro-European parties won two thirds of the seats in the European Parliament, have shown preliminary results of the elections, but eurosceptic also made great strides, significantly strengthening the position, Reuters reported.

“Provisional results published at 08:18 GMT on Monday showed the Socialists, Greens, liberals and conservatives with 507 of the 751 seats in the EU Parliament, which helps pass laws for more than 500 million Europeans,” the source noted.

Although political decisions are likely to be hindered by the collapse of the big coalition of center-right and center-left forces, the election results protected the EU from the Euro-skeptics' attempts to break the world's largest trading bloc.

The conservative party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel lost part of the vote compared to previous elections amid the rise of the far-right party Alternative for Germany, but the pro-European bloc was supported by the greens who came to the second.

Riding a wave of anger at the British government’s failure to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party won a resounding victory.

The Center Party of French President Emmanuel Macron took second place, losing to the Euro-Skeptical Party National Union headed by Marine Le Pen.

The Italian ultra-right League came out on top, strengthening the position of its leader Matteo Salvini.

Poland’s eurosceptic ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) also came out ahead.