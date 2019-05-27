Armenia PM jokes: They grow rabbit, sow asparagus, fill manure; no secret

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, visited the stands of local production goods during Monday’s “My Step for Syunik” business investment forum.
At a stand where canned greens were presented, the businessman presented the asparagus products and noted that they use rabbit manure which is considered to be the most effective.
Pashinyan, in turn, first took the photos of these products, and then jokingly said: “They grow the rabbit, sow the asparagus, fill the manure; there is no secret.”