Armenia Police Chief talked about personnel changes

On May 25, Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan chaired an operative consultation.

Osipyan talked about crimes and revelations and stated that the police need to work effectively to reveal crimes committed in the past as well.

The police chief assigned to intensify efforts to detect weapons and ammunition kept unlawfully, reveal cases of illicit circulation of narcotics and find those who are wanted.

Osipyan also noted that the police officers’ efforts of the past six months will be recapped soon and that there will be changes within subdivisions that have bad employees.

The police chief thanked the police officers for reinforced service during the “Last Bell” ceremonies for graduating students this year.